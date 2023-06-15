Alamar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for 3.3% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $285.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,479. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.