Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares.

Alexco Resource Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexco Resource

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 49.0% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 69,055 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 315.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

