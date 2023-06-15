Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,478,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 119,084 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $218,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

BABA traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $91.14. 12,833,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,658,457. The firm has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

