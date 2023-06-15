Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
ALIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.
Alight Stock Performance
ALIT opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
