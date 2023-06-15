Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Alight Stock Performance

ALIT opened at $8.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.92 million. On average, analysts predict that Alight will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

