Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $376,289.90 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 1,045,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

