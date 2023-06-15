Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells $376,289.90 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 16th, Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 1,045,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,096,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 646,985 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

