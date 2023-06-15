Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the May 15th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 539.0 days.
Amada Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Amada has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $9.88.
Amada Company Profile
