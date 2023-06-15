Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $260,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,647.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ambarella alerts:

On Thursday, April 13th, Christopher Day sold 3,675 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $254,457.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $88.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.19. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $99.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 9.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.