American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in American Express were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $171.49. 669,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.