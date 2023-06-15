American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,231,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $4,589,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.44. 180,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.89. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.