American Trust Has $3.42 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

American Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.63. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

