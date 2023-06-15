Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Up 3.7 %
Amex Exploration stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,388. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
