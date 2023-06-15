Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Rong Zhou Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, May 18th, Rong Zhou sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $442,000.00.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $211,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $837,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

