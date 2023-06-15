Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $55.00. 160,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 334,587 shares.The stock last traded at $50.85 and had previously closed at $47.94.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,196 shares of company stock worth $4,697,591 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after buying an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.77.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.