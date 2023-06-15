ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

ANA Stock Performance

Shares of ALNPY remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

