Analysts Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) PT at $46.00

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.
DAWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,453,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,900,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ DAWN opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $990.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of -2.08. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $28.35.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Stories
