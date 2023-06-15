Analysts Set The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Target Price at $150.71

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.92 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $110.77 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,762.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.96.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $28,359,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,969,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,031,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $15,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

