Analyzing Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Athersys and Xilio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Athersys alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $5.32 million 3.23 -$72.53 million ($4.66) -0.20 Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$88.22 million ($3.27) -0.83

Athersys has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athersys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

20.2% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Athersys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Athersys has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys -1,362.14% N/A -193.59% Xilio Therapeutics N/A -77.68% -61.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Athersys and Xilio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 491.40%. Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 312.09%. Given Athersys’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than Xilio Therapeutics.

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats Athersys on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athersys

(Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.