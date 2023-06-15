Anna L. K. Seeley Purchases 1,210,000 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 1,210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £1,597,200 ($1,998,498.50).

CLS Stock Performance

LON CLI traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 133.20 ($1.67). 195,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.35 million, a P/E ratio of -667.00 and a beta of 0.86. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.75).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLI. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.19) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Further Reading

