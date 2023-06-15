ApeCoin (APE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $779.76 Million

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $779.76 million and $135.46 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00008468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s launch date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

