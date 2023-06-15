APENFT (NFT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.42 Million

APENFT (NFT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $88.51 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s genesis date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT is a blockchain-based platform created by the APENFT Foundation for creating, buying, selling, and trading Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the TRON and Ethereum networks. It enables ownership and trading of unique digital assets such as artwork, music, videos, and more. It also offers tools for artists and creators to mint and promote their own NFTs, as well as participate in community events and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

