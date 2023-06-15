Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $43.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.30.

Several analysts recently commented on APEMY shares. AlphaValue lowered Aperam to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aperam from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aperam has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $40.99.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

