AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Director Sells $117,819.48 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 5,188 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $117,819.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,148.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AppLovin Stock Up 3.2 %

APP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 2,227,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,368. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

