Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the period. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.