Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.20.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $1.45. Analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.