Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

APTO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 2.1 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.29. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

