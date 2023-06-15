Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Trading Down 8.9 %

Aqua Power Systems stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,239. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78.

Get Aqua Power Systems alerts:

About Aqua Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Aqua Power Systems, Inc operates as a shell company. Its business purpose is to identify, research and if determined to meet the company’s criteria, acquire an interest in business opportunities available for the company to leverage. The company was founded on December 09, 2010 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.