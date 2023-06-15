Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.9% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADM traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 804,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

