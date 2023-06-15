Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.33

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.29, with a volume of 58915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Arcos Dorados Dividend Announcement

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.61 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 55.24% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,533,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600,593 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 2.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,688,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 17.3% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

