Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) versus NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Financial Analysis

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) and NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of NightHawk Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and NightHawk Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 6 0 2.30 NightHawk Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than NightHawk Biosciences.

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and NightHawk Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics 39.59% 36.88% 21.77% NightHawk Biosciences -693.37% -61.62% -42.82%

Volatility & Risk

Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NightHawk Biosciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcturus Therapeutics and NightHawk Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics $206.00 million 3.56 $9.35 million $4.05 6.82 NightHawk Biosciences $6.38 million 3.19 -$43.44 million ($1.87) -0.42

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than NightHawk Biosciences. NightHawk Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats NightHawk Biosciences on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About NightHawk Biosciences

(Get Rating)

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product. The company develops HS-110, which has completed enrollment in a Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-130 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Its products also include PTX-35, a novel T-cell co-stimulator agonist antibody targeting DR3/TNFRSF25 that is in Phase I clinical trial; DR3/TNFRSF25 for various immunotherapy approaches; and COVID-19 vaccine, which is in preclinical stage. The company has a collaboration with Dr. James Shapiro at University of Alberta to manufacture surrogate mouse version of PTX-35. The company was formerly known as Heat Biologics, Inc. and changed its name to NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. in May 2022. NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.