Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Up to $11.97

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.35. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 107,941 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 299.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 165,964 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

