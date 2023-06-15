Ascent Group LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $216.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

