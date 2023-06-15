Ascent Group LLC Buys 150 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $12,097,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC opened at $447.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.92 and its 200 day moving average is $473.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

