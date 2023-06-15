Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

DUK opened at $90.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

