Ascent Group LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $486.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.39. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $487.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

