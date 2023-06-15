Ascent Group LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $323.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.33. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

