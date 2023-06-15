Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.07 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.