Ascent Group LLC Sells 13,366 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,366 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

