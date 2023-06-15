Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXGet Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ascent Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,183,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,790,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,308,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,437 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 833.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,036,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,174 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,278 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.55 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

