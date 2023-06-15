Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 5,500

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,450 ($68.19) to GBX 5,500 ($68.82) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s current price.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($65.07) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,460 ($55.81) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($87.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($78.83) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,922.86 ($74.11).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of AHT stock opened at GBX 5,418 ($67.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.56. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,269 ($40.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,012 ($75.23). The firm has a market cap of £23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,887.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,802.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,032.87.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.