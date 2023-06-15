ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 317.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $736.10. 278,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $672.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

