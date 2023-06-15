Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 10.1%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 192,368 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 995,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $577.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

About Aspen Aerogels

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

