Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Thomas David Ullrich Acquires 500,000 Shares

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.
Shares of CVE:BAY opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
