Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY) Director Thomas David Ullrich Acquires 500,000 Shares

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Rating) Director Thomas David Ullrich bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Shares of CVE:BAY opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in North America. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims and 6 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States; and the Mountain Zinc-Copper project, which covers an area of 1,982 acres located in central Virginia, the United States.

