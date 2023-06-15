Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Astronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $581.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Astronics alerts:

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Read More

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.