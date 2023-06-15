Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATROB remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $581.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.57. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
