ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Up 56.7% in May

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACLLF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.79.

ATCO Increases Dividend

ATCO Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.3556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.