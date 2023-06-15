Athena Investment Management Acquires 60 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

ADI stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.17. 952,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,973. The stock has a market cap of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.88.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Articles

