Athena Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.2 %

AVGO stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $887.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $687.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.29. The company has a market capitalization of $366.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

