Athena Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Athena Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,733,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,613,000 after buying an additional 478,129 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

