Athena Investment Management Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Athena Investment Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6 %

DD traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $69.51. 1,077,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,888. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

