ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $8.60. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 44,644 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 58.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 214.1% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 141.0% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 24,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

