ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $8.60. ATI Physical Therapy shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 44,644 shares traded.
ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.49 million. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 58.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ATI Physical Therapy
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.