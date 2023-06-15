ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Lowered to C$71.00 at TD Securities

ATS (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on ATS from C$61.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ATS to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATS from C$64.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17. ATS has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25.

About ATS

ATS Corp. engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

