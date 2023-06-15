Audius (AUDIO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.30 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a market cap of $178.42 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,180,985,224 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,051,967,676 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

